LOS ANGELES — The original cast members of “Parks and Recreation” are getting back to work for a coronavirus-related fundraising special.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, and Aziz Ansari are among the sitcom’s stars who will take part in the half-hour special airing 8:30 p.m. Eastern Thursday, April 30, on NBC.

The story reflects the real-life crisis, with Poehler’s Leslie Knope striving to stay in touch with her friends while observing social distancing. NBC says contributions will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks serve vulnerable community members.

“Parks and Recreation,” about an Indiana town's public officials, ended its seven-season run in 2015.

RELATED: NRA uses GIF of Leslie Knope in pro-gun tweet — and Amy Poehler is not okay with it

RELATED: 'Friends' reunion won't be here for us at HBO Max launch, because of coronavirus

RELATED: ‘Full House’ cast recreates show’s opening sequence with characters living in quarantine

RELATED: 'Star Trek' cast had a Zoom birthday party for Counselor Troi because of coronavirus