Oscar-nominated Toledoan credits education at St. Francis for success as filmmaker

“Don’t expect any Red Carpet shots,” Carroll said. “After four years of wearing a jacket and tie at St. Francis, I have pursued a career to avoid it for 43 years.”

TOLEDO, Ohio — While the Oscars may be his biggest stage yet, St. Francis grad Dr. Sean Carroll shouldn't feel too out of place. He's already notched several wins for his work, but in March, he could complete what he calls a "triple crown."

Carroll, who is from Toledo, followed his education at St. Francis de Sales with a career in biology and filmmaking as head of studio at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Twisted Bank Studios. He has won two Emmys and a Peabody Award for his previous work and his latest film could take home an Oscar.

"All That Breathes" is up for an Academy Award for Documentary Feature Film and has already won gold at Cannes and Sundance film festivals. The film stars two brothers from Delhi who nurse thousands of birds, sickened by the city's pollution, back to health. Carroll worked as an executive producer on the film.

He credits his time at St. Francis for his interest in science, as shared in a press release from the school. In particular, Carroll credits the late Rev. John Ebenhoeh as one of his greatest teachers. He keeps Ebenhoeh's legacy in mind as a leader at Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

“Great institutions are rare,” Carroll said. “You look at people who have dedicated themselves to the excellence of St. Francis. You look back with gratitude and you think, ‘How do I make my [own] organization stronger?’”

His biggest anxiety ahead of the Oscars is something familiar to St. Francis students, even many years since his graduation.

“Don’t expect any Red Carpet shots,” Carroll said. “After four years of wearing a jacket and tie at St. Francis, I have pursued a career to avoid it for 43 years.”

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 12.