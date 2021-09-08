Former Cavs G Iman Shumpert, Parma native Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin, featured on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 cast

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert and WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin have been announced as members of the Season 30 Dancing with the Stars cast.

Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars" will feature some Northeast Ohio flavor to it. On Wednesday, the popular celebrity dancing show announced its latest cast, which will include former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert and WWE superstar and Parma native Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

The entire Season 30 "Dancing with the Stars" cast, according to CNN, is as follows:

Country singer Jimmie Allen

Spice Girls member Mel C

"Bling Empire" cast member Christine Chiu

Actress Melora Hardin

YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli

"The Bachelor" star Matt James

"The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots

Actor Martin Kove

Olympic medalist Suni Lee

Professional wrestler and reality star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kenya Moore

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby

Actor Brian Austin Green

Singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa

Professional basketball player and reality star Iman Shumpert

Taking to Twitter shortly after the cast was announced on Wednesday, Mizanin teased some of the dances he's been learning in the lead-up to the Sept. 20 premiere.

"I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock," Mizanin wrote. "Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC. Now let’s get to work. #DWTS."

