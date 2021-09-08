Former Cavs G Iman Shumpert, Parma native Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin, featured on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 cast

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.
Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars" will feature some Northeast Ohio flavor to it. On Wednesday, the popular celebrity dancing show announced its latest cast, which will include former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert and WWE superstar and Parma native Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.
The entire Season 30 "Dancing with the Stars" cast, according to CNN, is as follows:
- Country singer Jimmie Allen
- Spice Girls member Mel C
- "Bling Empire" cast member Christine Chiu
- Actress Melora Hardin
- YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli
- "The Bachelor" star Matt James
- "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots
- Actor Martin Kove
- Olympic medalist Suni Lee
- Professional wrestler and reality star Mike "The Miz" Mizanin
- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Kenya Moore
- Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby
- Actor Brian Austin Green
- Singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa
- Professional basketball player and reality star Iman Shumpert
Taking to Twitter shortly after the cast was announced on Wednesday, Mizanin teased some of the dances he's been learning in the lead-up to the Sept. 20 premiere.
"I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock," Mizanin wrote. "Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @DancingABC. Now let’s get to work. #DWTS."
Meanwhile, Shumpert -- who played for the Cavs from 2015-2018 -- took a different approach, simply asking for future votes for his performances.