Here's a look at the top trends of 2020

Were you part of any of these trends? Which one was your favorite?

TOLEDO, Ohio — We all know what kind of year 2020 was, so it makes sense that we turned to whatever we could to keep us distracted and entertained while being quarantined at home.

Here are the trends that kept us going in 2020, according to FrontierBundles:

Among Us Virtual Happy Hour Online Tours Animal Crossings: New Horizons #See10Do10Challenge Puzzles Tiger King Adopting/fostering a pet Whipped coffee Bread baking TikTok dance #PillowChallenge #StrawberriesWithSaltChallenge Tie Dyeing Folklore by Taylor Swift Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Laundry stripping Early voting PS5 Spotify Wrapped

If you missed the boat on some of these trends, check out a quick description of what they are on FrontierBundles website.

To determine the top 20 trends of the year, FrontierBundles looked at hobbies and trends from 2020 using keywords on Google Trends to see which keyword/trend was searched the most each month.