Here's a look at the top trends of 2020

Were you part of any of these trends? Which one was your favorite?
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — We all know what kind of year 2020 was, so it makes sense that we turned to whatever we could to keep us distracted and entertained while being quarantined at home.

Here are the trends that kept us going in 2020, according to FrontierBundles:

  1. Among Us
  2. Virtual Happy Hour
  3. Online Tours
  4. Animal Crossings: New Horizons
  5. #See10Do10Challenge
  6. Puzzles
  7. Tiger King
  8. Adopting/fostering a pet
  9. Whipped coffee
  10. Bread baking
  11. TikTok dance
  12. #PillowChallenge
  13. #StrawberriesWithSaltChallenge
  14. Tie Dyeing
  15. Folklore by Taylor Swift
  16. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  17. Laundry stripping
  18. Early voting
  19. PS5
  20. Spotify Wrapped

If you missed the boat on some of these trends, check out a quick description of what they are on FrontierBundles website.

To determine the top 20 trends of the year, FrontierBundles looked at hobbies and trends from 2020 using keywords on Google Trends to see which keyword/trend was searched the most each month.

But honestly, who could've predicted that Tiger King wouldn't be the weirdest thing about 2020?