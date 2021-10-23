How did a prop gun fire actual gunshots?

Those in the film industry said several gun safety measures are taken including oversight from a set armorer.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla — Those in the film industry said what happened to Halyna Hutchins is rare.

She was the cinematographer who was shot and killed by actor Alec Baldwin with the prop gun, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Court documents state an assistant director handed Baldwin the prop gun and indicated it was not loaded.

Oftentimes, a set armorer is in charge of overseeing the prop gun, Tony Armer, St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commissioner, said.

He said there was likely a miscommunication somewhere that led up to the accident.

"You want that gun to be checked right before it's handed to you and not just trust when someone hands it to you," Armer said.