Disney is closing its expensive Star Wars hotel, a year after opening

The hotel offers fans of the franchise a two-night stay aboard the Halcyon starcruiser for a hefty price tag.

WASHINGTON — Disney World's immersive Star Wars hotel, known primarily by fans for its expensive price tag, is closing its doors in September, the company announced Friday.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Adventure, which offers fans of the franchise an ultra-immersive two-night stay aboard the fictional Halcyon ship, will have its final bookings from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30. The first-of-its-kind Star Wars hotel made its splashy debut a little over a year ago.

"We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months. Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special," the company said in a statement.

Disney said new bookings for the hotel are temporarily paused as they accommodate guests who booked a stay on or past Sept. 30. Bookings will resume on May 26.

The entertainment company said the closing was a "business decision" but did not share further details, CNN reports.

Two-night "voyages" range from $4,800 to $6,000 depending on the number of guests. The hefty price tag guarantees lodging, food and ticket admission to Hollywood Studios as well as appearances from the franchise's characters aboard the ship.