Inspired by McDonald's famous Happy Meals (you know, the ones with the little toy inside), Burger King has decided to create their own meals.

But, instead of only having the option for a "happy" meal, Burger King has meals for whatever you're feeling that day.

The meals, sold at only a few locations nationwide, include:

Pissed Meal

Yaaas Meal

DGAF Meal

Salty Meal

Blue Meal

Because, as the restaurant says on their social media accounts, "it's okay to not be happy all the time."

The meals are actually a cool way that Burger King is raising awareness for the importance of mental health and supporting the work of Mental Health America.

According to their website, Mental Health America is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit that addresses the needs of those living with mental illness and promotes the mental health of all Americans.

Whether it be happy, mad or sad, Burger King says all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay.

Take a trip to one of these BK restaurants to get yours!