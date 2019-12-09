LORAIN, Ohio — Eight people were pulled to safety Wednesday afternoon after their boat, a 36 foot catamaran, capsized on Lake Erie.

According to officials, the call for help came in shortly before 5 p.m. for an area about five miles north of the Lorain Harbor.

Vermilion police say their marine patrol boat assisted the Coast Guard and deputies from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office in getting the people safely out of the water.

Officials say none of the people on board the boat were wearing life jackets.

There is no word on any injuries.

