YWCA Baby Talk program supporting local parents

The local Baby Talk program is helping parents hit important developmental bench marks for their children.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The early years of parenting can be tough, especially if you're a single parent, a new parent, or have a child with special needs. A program through the YWCA of Northwest Ohio in Toledo is helping parents in these situations.

Baby Talk helps parents make sure their children hit appropriate developmental benchmarks mentally, emotionally, physically and intellectually.

"We'll be able to have children who will be able to thrive in school," said Nyree Haney, Director of Baby Talk Toledo. "The earlier we get to our children, the better they will be as they get through school."

Leaders of the program make home visits every month, meeting with the parents and their children to make sure goals that were set are met. The program serves children that range from only a few months old to the age of five.

The hope is that the program will benefit the parents, the child and the community.

"I think it's to create a village," explained Haney. "For that mom, so they can say 'Yes, I'm single. Yes, I may not have no one here with me, but I'm able to accomplish. I'm able to make my child well rounded.'"

For information on how you can apply, you can contact Haney directly at nhaney@ywcanwo.org.