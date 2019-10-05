SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State University Extension Office in Seneca County just established the Agricultural Exploring Post, which will showcase all the diverse careers connected to agriculture.

Matt Kibler runs the exploring program in 13 Ohio counties for the Black Swamp Area Council, which allows high school students the opportunity to get hands-on career experience in a variety of fields.

"The opportunity to see agronomy, to learn how insurance adjusters look at crops, to understand how the mills like Mennel Milling work...So, just something simple like that, a once a month meeting that gives them a little taste of every different agricultural career," Kibler said.

Along with classes, the post will also visit farms and area businesses with assistance from the Seneca Conservation district and the extension office.

The hope is as the agriculture industry becomes more and more tech-based, youngsters can view it as a viable career option.

"Our average farmer is 58 years old, so we're aging out. And we need to replenish those people in those jobs. So, we're hiring younger and younger people, and we need to train them and give them the skills so they can fulfill those jobs, especially right here in our community," Hallie Williams, OSU extension educator, said.

The hands-on meetings will begin in September and run through April next year.

Even though the agriculture exploration program is hosted in Seneca County, it is open to anyone in Northwest Ohio.

To sign up, you can contact the Seneca County OSU extension office.