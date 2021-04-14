Young students encouraged to love their locs by embracing natural hair and practicing self-love

The virtual event held by Toledo Public Schools aims to helping young girls, especially girls of color, embrace and love who they are, as they are.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Love who you are, exactly as you are.

That's the message delivered to young girls of color at Toledo Public Schools during a virtual event Wednesday.

Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls held the event to reinforce the power of self-love.

"Loving Your Locs" was the theme, with a goal of helping girls embrace and love who they are.

Organizers also want girls, specifically those of color, to understand the role their hair plays in all of it.

"The expression of yourself not only comes in the style of the things that you wear, but definitely comes in the style of the hair and the style that you wear it," explained President of the Toledo Chapter of The Links Denise Onyia.

The event started with a video about a young girl and her father's journey through learning how to style textured hair.

Then, organizers discussed ways for the students to embrace the hair they were given and all the different styles they can wear.

They hope the girls can help others do it, too.

"It's important that they know who they are and that we're instilling properties in them to embrace their hair no matter if it's curly or if it's coarse," said Salon Onyx owner Alina Dunbar.

Organizers say this event is based off the CROWN Act, which is legislation that protects people of color from discrimination for wearing their natural hair.

They hope to expand this event for years to come, to continue helping young women have a positive self-image.