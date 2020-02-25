BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Wood County residents heard from elected officials about the proposed plan to overhaul the state's unconstitutional school funding formula.

The main sponsors of the plan Reps. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and John Patterson, D-Ashtabula, were in attendance at Bowling Green High School Monday night to explain their plan.

Over two dozen community members showed up after school hours to hear about the Fair School Funding plan making its way through the statehouse.

"One hundred and twenty-five districts now don't get what the formula says they should get," Cupp said. "We want something that would drive funding in a rational and predictable way understanding the constitutional obligation that the legislature has to education."

A school district's funding comes from both local and state sources. Currently, the local share is calculated largely on property values in a district. But officials explained that is not a true, realistic measure of a district's financial status.

"Some districts have high property wealth and low income," Patterson said. "But other districts have a low property and high income."

The new plan would calculate the local share based on 60 percent property values and 40% of residents' incomes.

Officials believe this is more fair and realistic and the state will pick up the rest of funding based on a formula that measures how much it costs to actually educate a student.

Officials plan to submit the full proposal to the legislature next month.

