Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?

Anthony Wayne and Maumee are among several school districts in Lucas County to receive funding for security improvements.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.

Statewide, $57.8 million in grants were distributed to 708 Ohio schools representing 57 counties to support the installation of security upgrades. Selected schools will receive funds to address expenses such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.

Increased focus on school safety comes in the wake of school shootings like the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman entered a school building and shot and killed 19 children and two adults in May.

"We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount," Governor DeWine said in a press release. "These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students."

In the northwest Ohio area, three large school districts received grants for safety and security expenses: Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts; meanwhile, the Governor's Office distributed funds to several smaller Lucas County schools, as well.

Grant amounts for some selected schools are listed below:

Major northwest Ohio school districts

Anthony Wayne - $450,000

Maumee - $300,000

Sylvania - $1.05 million

Schools located in Lucas County

Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy - $62,500

Central Catholic High School - $100,000

Explorers Academy of Science & Technology - $40,535

Kenmore Prep - $100,000

Lial Catholic School - $60,000

Monclova Christian Academy - $100,000

Notre Dame Academy - $100,000

Ottawa Hills - $100,000

St. Joseph School - $75,000

St. Joan of Arc - $32,115

St. John's Jesuit High School - $100,000

Toledo Christian - $100,000

Toledo Islamic Academy - $100,000

To see if your school district was selected to receive a grant, click here to see the full list.