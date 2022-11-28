Which northwest Ohio schools received grants for school safety and security?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 4, 2022.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday the third round of grants awarded as a part of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program, including a combined total of $1.8 million to Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts, among other local schools.
Statewide, $57.8 million in grants were distributed to 708 Ohio schools representing 57 counties to support the installation of security upgrades. Selected schools will receive funds to address expenses such as security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.
Increased focus on school safety comes in the wake of school shootings like the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman entered a school building and shot and killed 19 children and two adults in May.
"We are being proactive in keeping our schools safe in Ohio. Student and staff safety is paramount," Governor DeWine said in a press release. "These safety grants are helping schools create environments that are secure and welcoming for teachers and their students."
In the northwest Ohio area, three large school districts received grants for safety and security expenses: Anthony Wayne, Maumee and Sylvania school districts; meanwhile, the Governor's Office distributed funds to several smaller Lucas County schools, as well.
Grant amounts for some selected schools are listed below:
Major northwest Ohio school districts
Anthony Wayne - $450,000
Maumee - $300,000
Sylvania - $1.05 million
Schools located in Lucas County
Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School & Academy - $62,500
Central Catholic High School - $100,000
Explorers Academy of Science & Technology - $40,535
Kenmore Prep - $100,000
Lial Catholic School - $60,000
Monclova Christian Academy - $100,000
Notre Dame Academy - $100,000
Ottawa Hills - $100,000
St. Joseph School - $75,000
St. Joan of Arc - $32,115
St. John's Jesuit High School - $100,000
Toledo Christian - $100,000
Toledo Islamic Academy - $100,000
To see if your school district was selected to receive a grant, click here to see the full list.
