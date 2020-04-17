TOLEDO, Ohio — A 1 p.m. update gives insight into the latest that Toledo Public Schools and Washington Local Schools is planning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both TPS superintendent Romules Durant and Washington Local Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said it is their recommendation that students do not come back for in-person classes this school year. The decision is up to the state, however.

"Dr. Durant and I are going to have shirts made that say, 'We're waiting on the governor,' Anstadt jokes. She said she expects to hear more on Monday.

Anstadt noted that the schools have donated their PPE to health workers, and there is not a supply at hand to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

"I think it's going to take a longer runway for Washington Local and TPS to come back to school safely," Anstadt.

"Until you have a vaccination, it's difficult to say when (you can return)," Durant said. "We've been providing our own plan, but we are waiting on a clear plan."

Durant expects the governor will "do the right thing" when it comes to protecting both students and teachers and families at home.

"The community and parents can rest assured that Dr. Anstadt and myself are pushing for safety of our students and teachers," Durant said.

RELATED: Economic, medical experts weigh in about the pros and cons to opening up the state

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update April 16 | DeWine aims to start slowly reopening state May 1