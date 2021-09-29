WLS moves to remote learning schedule for Friday, Oct. 1 only

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Sept. 15, 2021.
Washington Local Schools will be having a virtual learning day on Friday, district leaders announced.
WLS Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said that currently, the district's switch to a remote learning schedule is for Friday, Oct. 1 only.
Anstadt said the decision was made mostly because of a staff shortage. However, there has also been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases among younger students who are currently unable to get vaccinated.
