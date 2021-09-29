x
WLS moves to remote learning schedule for Friday, Oct. 1 only

The decision was made as the district experiences both a staffing shortage and a rise in COVID-19 cases among its younger students.

Washington Local Schools will be having a virtual learning day on Friday, district leaders announced.

WLS Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt said that currently, the district's switch to a remote learning schedule is for Friday, Oct. 1 only.

Anstadt said the decision was made mostly because of a staff shortage. However, there has also been a rise in positive COVID-19 cases among younger students who are currently unable to get vaccinated.

