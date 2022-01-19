Washington Local Schools to release students 2 hours early on Fridays starting Feb. 4

The extra 2 hours will allow staff to have more time for planning as the district continues to face a shortage of subs during the pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local school district is implementing a new measure to handle the continuing strain of the pandemic on resources and staff.

Beginning Feb. 4, Washington Local Schools will release students two hours early on Fridays, Superintendent Kadee Anstadt confirmed to WTOL 11 Wednesday night. The early release will only take place on Fridays.

"We are short on subs almost every day which means our teachers are covering other teachers, deans and counselors' classes during their planning periods repeatedly," Anstadt said. "This will provide planning time on Fridays to give back that time so teachers can grade, plan, collaborate, meet on student progress, etc."

Anstadt said she will send more details to families in weekly updates on Friday.