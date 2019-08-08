Susan Hayward, superintendent of Washington Local Schools, has resigned from the position, three years before her contract was to be up. The resignation was made public during Wednesday's board of education meeting.

The resignation announcement came after an executive session. No announcement on possible severance was made. Board members are in the process of finding her replacement.

Hayward took over for former Superintendent Patrick Hickey, who was forced out after alleged inappropriate behavior.

Washington Local also has a levy and a bond measure coming up on the November ballot. The district is seeking a 3.9-mill levy for $3.2 million in operating funds and a 3 mill, 37-year bond measure for $50 million in capital improvement money.