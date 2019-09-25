TOLEDO, Ohio — In November, voters will come out to decide on a big levy that Washington Local Schools leaders say isn't too good to be true if it passes. Essentially, if voters cast yes on their ballots, the district can get 80% of the funding they need from the state to build new and renovate their schools.

With just a little more than a month on the job, WLS superintendent Kadee Anstadt is wasting no time. Her first mission is to pass a combination levy this November.



"There's a lot of momentum in this district right now,” Anstadt said. “I think when people hear this message and they find out the opportunity that Washington Local has they get really excited and that energy gives me energy. So, it's not a problem for me at all. You’re right, I've hit the ground running, but I've got a lot of people running right alongside me."



The levy would raise 50 million dollars over 37 years for construction. Additionally, $3.2 million would be brought in annually for operational costs.

Some voters who want to know more showed up to speak directly with the new superintendent about the issue Tuesday.



“I want to find out more about the entire package,” neighbor Memund Lorenc said. “I voted for all the issues in the past. This one seems like it's a big one."



WLS leaders said they know it's a big ask, but the proposal was designed this way so residents can have 80% of the building costs covered. This combination levy qualifies them for an addition of $178 million from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.



"What we have to do is show good faith that we will reach out and put our 20% forward and that's what we're doing by being on the ballot,” Anstadt said. “In combination with that, we also have to show that we can operate those buildings."



Washington Local Schools is eligible because of the age of its buildings. Shoreland Elementary, for example, is 89 years old and in the past four years, the district has spent $370,000 dollars on maintenance.



"The schools are pretty old,” Lorenc said. “My kids went to Wernert and that's a three-story building. I'm not sure there's even air conditioning."



Anstadt said she wants feedback on the plan if it moves forward. That’s already evident to some as she's already met with students and now voters. The new superintendent is hopeful the community will join her and help their schools move forward together.

"I think it's time for us to rise in the fall and I'm really excited about that,” Anstadt said. “I think passing this levy in November and providing these opportunities for generations to come. This is just such a rare opportunity and I'm so excited to see what happens in this district when that levy passes on Nov. 5."

WLS leaders said they don’t have any blueprints yet, but if the levy does pass, they will rebuild two schools. Their plan for the first phase is to rebuild Shoreland Elementary and they will combine Jackman and Wernert Elementary into one new school.

The average homeowner in the Washington Local School District will pay about $17 a month for the combination levy.

