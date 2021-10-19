WalletHub ranks University of Toledo near bottom of Ohio colleges

WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo ranked near the bottom of a list of top colleges and universities in Ohio, according to an analysis by WalletHub.

The website released its rankings Monday and UT was ranked No. 253 and higher than just five other schools in the state. UT received a score of 49.69.

Bowling Green State University scored 52.08 and ranked No. 220.

Other northwest Ohio colleges and universities on the list:

Heidelberg University: No. 156 (54.78)

University of Findlay: No. 229 (51.85)

Lourdes University: No. 255 (49.47)

WalletHub compared more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, including "Student Selectivity," "Cost & Financing," and "Career Outcomes." The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in Ohio in the report:

Case Western Reserve University Kenyon College Oberlin College Ohio State University-Main Campus Denison University The College of Wooster Cedarville University Ohio Northern University Walsh University Marietta College

It was the third time in a row that Case Western topped the list in Ohio. WalletHub's report of 2022's Best College & Universities Rankings comes as the first “early decision” college-application deadline is set for Nov. 1.

