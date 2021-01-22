x
Virtual school choice fair offers K-8 families a chance to learn about northwest Ohio school options

The free virtual fair will allow families to visit with school representatives from several counties to ask questions and learn about available scholarships.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several schools from across northwest Ohio will be participating in a virtual school fair, providing families a chance to learn about their options for K-8 students.

The free fair will be held Saturday, Jan. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon on Zoom.

Families can visit with representatives from each school to ask questions and learn about needs-based scholarships. The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is hosting the event.

Schools from the following counties will be represented at the event: Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot.

Once registered, you will receive a Zoom link to join the event at any time during the virtual fair hours.

To register for the event, fill out the form at this link.

