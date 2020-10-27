Building trades students visit Fremont Ross construction site

The Vanguard-Sentinel Career & Technology Center students spoke with ironworkers and masons about construction careers.

FREMONT, Ohio — Future professionals of the construction trade got to see a large scale project in action.

Level 2 and 3 building trades students from Vanguard-Sentinel Career & Technology Center got a bit of field trip Tuesday.

Right down the street from their training center is the current construction site of the new Fremont Ross Jr./Sr. High School.

These building, electrical and welding trade students got to see first hand at how all of the various pieces of a large scale construction site work together.

"They are getting it firsthand to see a building in their own backyard being built, essentially with all of the different trades. So, that's really important, they have never been on a project like that," said Building Trades Instructor at VSCTC

The students also met local officials from the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Fremont to learn how local governments work to make these local jobs viable career opportunities.

And they explained how these students will soon be graduating with a big head start for their future careers.

"They don't have to go seek a good living in other parts of the country; right here, we have it happening. You know, our labor-shed, our workforce, our programs that are in place for these kids are right here. These are good jobs, keep it home keep it local." said Rob Monak, workforce development specialist with Ironworks Local 55