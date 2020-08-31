USDA extends free meals for kids through end of the year

The extension of the program will allow children across the country to have access to nutritious food as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The United States Department of Agriculture announced that free meals for kids will continue through the end of 2020.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said that summer meal program operators will continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months through December 31, 2020.

“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said Secretary Perdue.

The extension of the program will allow children across the country to have access to nutritious food as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.