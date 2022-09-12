University of Toledo makes U.S. News & World Report top colleges list for first time ever

UT is ranked in the third tier, tied at 285 out of a total 440 national universities included in the most recent survey.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo made a bit of history Monday as it was included in U.S. News & World Report's list of top public and private universities for the first time ever.

UT is ranked in the third tier, tied at 285 out of a total 440 national universities included in the most recent survey. The university had a year-over-year increase of 11 percentage points.

UT is listed at 146 out of 227 institutions on the list of top public schools.

“It is fitting that in this sesquicentennial year when we are celebrating our 150-year history and planning for our future that the latest U.S. News ranking reflects our positive momentum and the great things happening on our campuses,” UT President Gregory Postel said. “We are focused on student success and are proud to see those efforts reflected in the rankings.”

UT improved in a number of metrics in the annual report, including student access measures like retention and graduation rates, class sizes and faculty-to-student ratios. It also scored higher marks this year in resources for faculty and the value of a UT education, including financial resources per student and average debt of graduates.

The report, available here, ranked UT among the best universities in the nation for programs in business, computer science, engineering and nursing.