UToledo ranked in top 50% of world's best universities

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo (UT) was one of only 280 universities in the United States to receive an international ranking by U.S. News & World Report, placing them among the globe's top universities.

The report, which was released on Thursday, compiled a ranked list of 2,000 universities from 90 countries worldwide; as is common, schools like Harvard and M.I.T. topped the list. The University of Toledo came in at 1,002, placing the institution among the top 50% of surveyed universities. In the U.S., there are over 5,000 colleges and universities; worldwide, there are over 25,000.

The list evaluated universities on their academic research and reputation, using criteria such as global and regional research reputation, international collaboration and total citation, according to a press release from UT.

Officials from UT stressed the ranking's reflection on the university's quality of research.

“At The University of Toledo our faculty are engaged in cutting-edge research and innovation and I’m proud that this prestigious ranking reflects their strong reputation for excellence and innovation on a global scale,” UT President Gregory Postel said in a press release.

UT also received special recognitions for research in chemistry, psychology/psychiatry, clinical medicine and material sciences, placing them among the best in the world in these disciplines.

This ranking comes after UT was featured for the first time in the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings released in September 2022, in which they ranked 285 out of 440 U.S. universities. Out of public universities in the U.S., they are ranked 146 out of 227.

Other area schools made the list as well. Bowling Green State University was ranked at 1,399 globally; Ohio State University at 55; Ohio University at 684 and the University of Cincinnati at 203.