University of Toledo to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

Multiple ceremonies will be arranged at the Glass Bowl in accordance with COVID safety guidelines.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo class of 2021 will have the opportunity to celebrate their degrees in-person.

UT announced Tuesday it will hold multiple commencement ceremonies while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. The university will allow 30 percent capacity at the Glass Bowl in accordance with state guidelines for outdoor events.

Ceremonies May 8 will recognize graduates from the colleges of Arts and Letters, college of business and innovation, college of education, engineering, health and human services, natural sciences and mathematics, nursing, and University College.

Students will be split into at least two groups for separate ceremonies and guests will be limited with tickets required. All attendees must wear a face mask and stay six feet from others not in their household.

2020 graduates who received degrees during the pandemic are welcome to participate in the May ceremonies. RSVPs will be required for returning graduates.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to provide our graduates with an in-person celebration,” UT President Gregory Postel said. “Our Rockets continue to demonstrate focus, perseverance and strength through their academic success, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 during the last year. We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021’s achievements and resilience at our in-person spring commencement ceremonies.”

Ceremonies will be streamed online for those who wish to participate virtually. UT leadership is coordinating with public health experts and will announce more details in the coming weeks.

UT graduate Irma Olguin, Jr., co-founder and CEO of Bitwise Industries in Fresno, Calif., will remotely deliver the keynote address.