University of Notre Dame going to virtual classes after spike in COVID-19 cases

Since Aug. 3, the university has tested more than 900 students and 147 of those tests have come back positive.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame's president announced Tuesday that in-person classes are suspended, effective Wednesday. The university will move to remote instruction for the next two weeks because positive rates for the coronavirus continue to climb on campus.

The University also announced these measures:

Until further notice, off-campus students should not visit campus. On-campus students should refrain from leaving campus except under emergency circumstances.

Student gatherings off or on campus are restricted to 10 people or fewer.

All research laboratories, core facilities and libraries remain open to graduate students, faculty and staff.

The COVID-19 Response Unit, the University Testing Center and Notre Dame’s quarantine and isolation facilities will remain fully operational.

All students, faculty and staff are reminded to complete their daily health checks.

Varsity athletic teams that are subject to routine surveillance testing may continue to gather for sanctioned activities according to established protocols and will be closely monitored.

University of Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins announced today that in-person classes are suspended, effective Wednesday, replaced by remote instruction only for the next two weeks because positive rates for the coronavirus continue to climb: https://t.co/gKsvmjCqD6 — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) August 18, 2020

Since Aug. 3, the university has tested more than 900 students. On Friday, there were 49 confirmed cases, but that tripled to 147 by Monday.

Undergraduate and graduate students were required to get tested prior to returning to campus. Of the original tests, there were 33 positive cases of the nearly 12,000 students.