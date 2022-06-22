University of Findlay offers threat assessment course after SAVE Students Act

The University of Findlay will be offering a threat assessment course available to all Ohio school systems. It will teach national threat assessment practices.

Example video title will go here for this video

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay‘s All Hazards Training Center will offer a threat assessment course for Ohio school systems.

The "Safer Ohio Schools Using Threat Assessment Management" is six hours long and can be taken in person or virtually to learn practices from the U.S Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center while citing real-world scenarios.

The course is in response to HB 123, the Safety and Violence Education Students Act.

The SAVE Students Act supports Ohio’s strategic plan for education with respect to school security and youth suicide awareness education and training.

The passing of HB 123 has made it a requirement for schools for grades 6 through 12 to be trained.

The course's goal is for trainees to be able to "identify behaviors, signs, and threats that may lead to a violent act; determine the seriousness of a threat; and develop intervention plans that protect potential victims and address the underlying problem or conflict that initiated the behavior," according to the All Hazards Training Center.

The University of Findlay's school safety expert, Scott Lowry, said identifying the schools and school systems that need the assessment program is the first step.

If they can do that, there is "a great chance at getting them help and preventing them from hurting themselves or somebody else," he said.

To request threat assessment training, click here.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.