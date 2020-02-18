FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay is offering Ohio's first online doctorate in education in school psychology.

The university's College of Education has been offering an online doctorate program in education for a while.

The 4-year program is three years of classwork, one year of internship and a three-day summer institute of in-person child assessment training and dissertation.

Graduates will receive an Ohio School Psychologist license that is transferable to other states.

The dean of the College of Education, Julie McIntosh, said 163 school psychologist positions went unfilled in Ohio during the last school year.

"School psychologist help teachers in the classroom come up with interventions to help students with special needs. They can also help with a lot of mental health issues that schools are coming into contact with students, they can help with interventions in those areas as well," McIntosh said.

The first class will accept 12 to 16 applicants and classes start in May.

