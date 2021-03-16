University of Findlay 'Lifelong Learning' going virtual, again

For the second straight semester, the University of Findlay outreach program will be held entirely online.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Remote learning has had some perks. By moving things virtually, the University of Findlay has found a way to reach out to even more potential students outside of the Flag City community.

Every April and October, the University of Findlay's Wolfe Center for Alumni, Parents and Friends hosts six Lifelong Learning courses for adults 50 and over. The courses are free and topics range for every session.

The program helps alumni and community members continue their education, but also reconnects them with life on campus.

After cancelling last April's sessions and then going fully online in the fall, the upcoming next Lifelong Lessons will also be held virtually.

But the adaptation to online only has opened the doors for even more people to attend the event than would have during a standard in-person session.

With the program's virtual success, it may have added a new digital tool to the university's tool belt.

"Whether it's been live streamed or webinars or just virtual meetings; that we will continue to offer some kind of virtual programming, I think, for the long term," said Julie Klingler, director of University of Findlay's Wolfe Center for Alumni, Parents and Friends.

There is no limit to how many people can sign up for these courses. The only caveat is you have to register online at least one day in advance before the course takes place.

Click HERE for course details and registration.