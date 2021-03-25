University of Findlay holding in-person graduation

However families and the public will not be permitted to observe.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay will hold in-person commencement May 7 and May 8 for the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Mayor Christina Muryn will address the 2020 class. She is a Findlay native and graduated from UF in 2014.

Pastor Ed Brant, a 1981 graduate, will speak at the morning ceremony for the 2021 class. A. R. Charnes, a 1966 graduate, will speak at the afternoon ceremony.

The ceremonies will be held at the Koehler Complex. Families and the public will not be permitted to observe the ceremonies in-person.

2020 graduates will be recognized May 7, and two ceremonies for 2021 graduates will be held May 8.