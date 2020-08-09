University of Findlay courses for people over 50 to go virtual in October

The University of Findlay community outreach program has been active since 2008.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay will be offering a set of one night, one session courses for people over the age of 50.

Since 2008, the University of Findlay has hosted community members over the age of 50 in special non-credit classes called Lifelong Learning Connections.

In these courses, participants hear from UF faculty or even area experts on a variety of topics.

"We use it as a great way to connect with the community and bring those folks onto our campus, usually. Now, this will be a little different because it is being offered virtually. But we want them to come onto our campus, and really get a sense of everything we offer," said the university's director of the Wolfe Center for Alumni, Parents and Friends, Julie Klingler.

The sessions usually bring in 50 to 200 people to the UF campus twice a year.

But April's session had to be canceled due to the global pandemic. So, for the six October classes, the school decided to host them virtually.

Because the classes will be streamed online, it allows the sessions to have no limit in attendance.

"Many people, especially in this age group, are just reluctant to gather in groups. Even though we try to be socially distanced and we try to follow all of the protocols, we want to make sure to offer the programming in the safest way possible," Klingler said.

Five out of the six October sessions will be free of charge. You can click here to register.