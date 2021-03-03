University of Toledo names Gregory Postel 18th president

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to remove the interim tag from President Gregory Postel and hired him to the position on a permanent basis.
Postel was named interim president last year and took over in July after former President Sharon Gaber left UT for UNC Charlotte. At the time, UT launched a national search to find its 18th president, but those plans were delayed in September.
Postel was the interim president and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Louisville prior to coming to UT. His contract as UT president runs through 2025.
Board Chair Al Baker noted Postel's accomplishments, including the successful reopening of campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Postel was also recognized for stabilizing the UT Medical Center's finances.
“We are extremely grateful for Dr. Postel’s leadership during this challenging transition and want to commend all members of our campus community who have stepped up to realize these accomplishments,” Baker said. “Looking ahead, we know that we must continue this momentum if we are to realize our potential as a national, public research university where students obtain a world-class education and become part of a diverse community of leaders committed to improving the human condition in the region and the world.”
