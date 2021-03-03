University of Toledo names Gregory Postel 18th president

Dr. Postel took over on an interim basis last year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to remove the interim tag from President Gregory Postel and hired him to the position on a permanent basis.

Postel was named interim president last year and took over in July after former President Sharon Gaber left UT for UNC Charlotte. At the time, UT launched a national search to find its 18th president, but those plans were delayed in September.

Postel was the interim president and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Louisville prior to coming to UT. His contract as UT president runs through 2025.

I am honored to have been selected to serve as @UToledo’s 18th president. I look forward to working collaboratively with the dedicated leaders across our campuses to continue our positive momentum. https://t.co/ptadwgPge9 — Dr. Gregory Postel (@UTPresident) March 3, 2021

Board Chair Al Baker noted Postel's accomplishments, including the successful reopening of campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Postel was also recognized for stabilizing the UT Medical Center's finances.