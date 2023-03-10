'He made them career-ready' | TTA staff reflect on late director's impact on school

Thompson served as director of Toledo Technology Academy from 2004 until his retirement in 2018. The school credits much of its success over the years to him.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "He was such a great person; he helped me so much."



"I am so thankful I got to know him."



Those are just some of the condolences posted to Facebook Tuesday as Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering announced the loss of its longtime leader, Gary Thompson.



Thompson died Monday at age 72.



He served as director of TTA from 2004 until his retirement in 2018. The school credits much of its success over the years to his management style, it said in a post.



"Gary had a knack for getting people to buy in," Susan Rowe Finley, the school's current director, said. "He believed that he could grow leaders by encouraging his students and staff to believe in themselves."



Rowe Finley was hired by Thompson in 2018, a few months ahead of his retirement.

"I didn't try to change anything," she said. "Gary already had a well-oiled machine."

For 14 years, Thompson led the school with a quality management style, according to Rowe Finley. That style helped future engineers prepare for a life in manufacturing or whatever else they decided to do.



The school earned many awards during his tenure, including being named one of U.S. News and World Report's top schools in the country and being rated excellent in the state school report cards for several years.



Dale Price, an original teacher at the school, attributed that success in the classroom to his former director.

"It's a reflection of what the kids were able to accomplish because of what Gary allowed me to do in the classroom," he said.



"Gary did not come from an education background," Price added. "He realized that college is not right for every student. He made them career-ready."



Before moving to education, Thompson worked a full career at General Motors. His family says he was a proud UAW member and union steward. Those negotiation skills translated well at the school, according to Price.



"He came in and really learned from the teachers," said Price. "He supported us and got the administration to understand the vision of the school."



"I first met Gary when I was 28, working at General Motors." Rowe Finley said. "I started and am now ending my career with him, which I'm proud of."



"In the 42 years I've been a teacher, Gary is the best director I've ever worked with. Emphasis on the word with," Price said. "He was a wonderful administrator, a great person and an even better friend."



Those sentiments are similar to those still pouring in online.



"He truly loved being a part of TTA."



"One of my favorite teachers."



“He will be missed.”