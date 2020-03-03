FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools announced Monday it will soon have a new superintendent and the person to take that position is a familiar face in the school district.

At Monday night's Findlay City School board meeting, Troy Roth was voted to be the district's next superintendent following current superintendent Ed Kurt.

Kurt will return to his former district of Margaretta Local Schools this summer.

Roth has been with the district for five years as the assistant superintendent.

Previously, he has worked as a classroom teacher for eight years in Sandusky, and then took on multiple administrative roles in Margaretta.

Roth believes he will be able to continue on with the current and future initiative established by his predecessor, while also maintaining the current level of academics in the classroom.

"We have great relationships with the community. Findlay City Schools has a fine reputation for being a fine academic institution. You know, I wouldn't have brought my own children here five years ago if I didn't believe in what the school district was doing, and believed in the city of Findlay," Roth said.

Roth's first official day as the new superintendent of Findlay City Schools will be on August 1st.