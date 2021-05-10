x
TPS, Toledo Police investigating volunteer coach at Start High School

Lucas County Children Services was also notified.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is investigating a Start High School coach for inappropriate conduct toward a student.

In a statement from the district, TPS says it contacted Lucas County Children Services due to the nature of the allegations. The volunteer coach has been prohibited from school grounds and attending athletic events.

All volunteer coaches must undergo a background check before assisting with programs. The district also contacted Toledo Police and they are aware of the situation.

