TOLEDO, Ohio — Spring has sprung and that means it's time for Toledo Public Schools to register students for kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. While the Toledo Public Schools are closed until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district is collecting the initial data online.

By filling out this form, parent and guardians can take the first step in the registration process. This indicates your intention to enroll your child in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.

As TPS transitions out of the COVID-19 school closures, a more complete registration packet and document submission will need to be completed prior to the start of the school year.

