TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools and local nonprofits are working to make sure all students, including the almost 2,200 ones considered homeless, have access to basic hygiene products.

The school district announced Tuesday it will be hosting a district-wide hygiene product drive on Sep. 21. People will be able to drop off items at the TPS office located at 1609 N. Summit Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In the meantime, other local organizations want to help fill the gaps.

"We know the large number of students that are homeless are doubled up with family members and friends. We have teenagers that may be couch surfing or families staying with other families," said TPS Executive Director of Student Interventions and Support Heather Baker.

Baker works with homeless and housing insecure students across the district. Her goal is to make school a stable part in any child's day.

"We don't realize that a lot of students are carrying heavy burdens, a lot of them have experienced trauma that comes with being homeless or being a foster student," Baker said.

The district was inspired by Waite High School to host a district-wide drive with the most needed items being shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, tampons and pads.

Toledo group Youth For Change is currently collecting products for youth who can't wait until the end of September.

"Our goal with Youth for Change is to assist as much and as many youth as possible, and so if we can assist Toledo Schools as a district with their drive, that would be great as well," said group executive director and founder Precious Tate.

For Tate, 2,177 homeless students in one district is a tough number to imagine.

"Our goal is to help at-risk youth, and so to hear that many students are homeless really breaks my heart," Tate said.

Baker is happy to work alongside groups like Tate and Youth For Change to help as many students as possible, especially now that they are seeing the number of homeless students enrolled in TPS schools rise.

"There's strength in partnerships. We know this is an issue not just in Toledo, but across our nation right now," Baker said.

If you are interested in dropping off any personal hygiene products, there is a box for Youth for Change at the Frederick Douglass Community Association building on Indiana Avenue in central Toledo.

We will continue to update this story as more locations pop up over the coming days.

MORE FROM WTOL:

TPS: Beverly Elementary students and staff were not in danger at any time after threat of violence

Benton-Carroll-Salem families scrambling to find transportation after failed levy

Hero teacher saves Starr Elementary student from choking on a piece of candy