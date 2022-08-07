TPS joins long list of public schools filing a lawsuit against EdChoice

Toledo Public Schools board members voted to join the "Vouchers Hurt Ohio" lawsuit this week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools has joined the long list of public schools filing a lawsuit against EdChoice - the state of Ohio program that allows students to attend private schools if they live in districts with underperforming public schools. It leaves the state to pick up the tab in the form of a voucher.

That money, however, comes out of the public school district's budget and into the private school's budget.

TPS board members voted to join the "Vouchers Hurt Ohio" lawsuit this week, saying the state's EdChoice Program is taking hundreds of millions of dollars away from public schools.

To put things into perspective, there are more than 200 public schools in Ohio that have joined in on this lawsuit and it was just filed at the beginning of this year.

In May 2021, state representatives introduced House Bill 290, which would expand the EdChoice Program.

TPS board member Chris Varwig expressed her strong opinions against both the program and the introduced bill.

"You don't get to use your tax dollars to hire private safety and security for your household as a choice. Nor should you," she said. "Same with public education. If you make a choice to send your student to a private school, you should pay for it. Taxpayer dollars are for the common good, the community as a whole. Not your individualized household choice for a private entity."

Proponents, like State Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova,) thinks this gives parents a greater say in their children's education.

"I believe that parents should be empowered to get their children to the best school that they believe will meet the needs for their child," he said. "And every child is different. Every child is different and each school has different things to offer. Everyone is paying taxes and I believe those tax dollars should follow the student."

It could take months or years until a decision is made on this litigation.