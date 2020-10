REGISTER NOW | TPS hosting annual college fair virtually on Wednesday

The 10th annual event will be from 5-8 p.m. and features nearly 50 colleges and universities. Registration is required.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Featuring dozens of institutes of higher learning, the 10th Annual TPS College Fair is Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., and registration is required

The live event will feature information from about 50 colleges and universities, school counselors to talk about the common app, scholarships and more, and a financial aid adviser from The University of Toledo.

All students MUST register to attend. To register, click the link HERE: https://forms.gle/kwts15MonmBEEtfu9

Students will be able to get information from the following:

Albion College Alma College Aquinas College Ashland University Baldwin Wallace University Ball State University Bethune-Cookman University* Bowling Green State University Capital University Cleveland Institute of Art Cleveland State University DePauw University Douglas J. Aveda Institute Eastern Michigan University Ferris State University Gannon University Hocking College Indiana Tech Kent State University Kentucky State University* Lake Erie College Lourdes University Madonna University Malone University Middlebury College Northern Kentucky University Northwest State Community College Oakland University Ohio Christian University Ohio State University - Lima Campus Ohio University Ohio Wesleyan University Saginaw Valley State University Shawnee State University Spelman College* Spring Arbor University Stetson University The Modern College of Design Trine University University of Akron University of Connecticut University of Findlay University of Toledo University of Toledo - Health & Human Services Ursuline College Wayne State University Wittenberg University Wright State University

*indicates a historically black college/university (HBCU)