Toledo Technology Academy teacher nominated for national award

Katerina Asmus is eligible for a $10,000 prize.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo teacher is nominated for a national teaching award.

Katerina Asmus, a teacher at Toledo Technology Academy, is up for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in the junior division of the National History Day national contest. The award is sponsored by Behring in recognition of the role teachers play in the lives of students.

All 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one middle school teacher for the award. Asmus is the junior division nominee from Ohio.

Each nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources and implementation of active learning strategies. All nominees receive $500.