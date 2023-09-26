Toledo School for the Arts enrollment lottery to open Oct. 2; application guide to the 2024-2025 school year

Following a $10 million expansion project, the school will be accepting more students than in previous years. Here's how to apply.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Prospective students interested in attending Toledo School for the Arts (TSA) for the 2024-2025 school year should mark their calendars: the enrollment lottery opens Monday, Oct. 2.

TSA recently completed a $10 million expansion project, allowing them to accept more students than in previous years and now includes a black box studio, a barrier-free dance studio, a large art gallery and school store and, most importantly, more learning space for students.

The application process to the school is detailed in part below:

Number of open spots

According to a press release from TSA, maximum enrollment will be 780 students, with 120 students in each of grades 6 through 9 and 100 students each in grades 10 through 12.

Spaces for grades 7-12 are limited, as it is dependent on how many current TSA students choose to re-enroll for the upcoming school year. School officials will therefore accept 120 new 6th graders and enough students to bring enrollment in grades 7 through 9 to 120, and grades 10 through 12 to 100.

Enrollment is only open to Ohio residents.

Open House for prospective students

Prospective students can learn more about TSA and the application process by visiting the school's open house on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Staff will also be at the school to assist with applications, a school representative said in a press release.

How do I apply?

Lottery applications are completed online on the TSA website. Applicants must submit all supporting documents no later than Jan. 26, 2024 at 3 p.m.

After submitting a lottery application, a list of required documents will be generated for the students. While each list may be different, expect to provide documents including immunization records, grade cards, proof of residency, birth certificates, etc.

Offers of admission to TSA are based solely on the lottery, not on audition or portfolio review, according to a press release. Auditions occur for appropriate group placement after enrollment.

If the student's application is accepted, they will receive a lottery number. Starting Oct. 2, prospective students can apply here.

When will TSA post lottery results?

TSA will post lottery results on Feb. 23, 2024 at 5 p.m. The lottery will determine who is invited to the "Next Step Day," as well as who is on a waitlist and in what position.

Following that, students will receive an offer letter in numerical order.