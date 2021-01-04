Toledo School for the Arts seniors earn nearly $5 million in scholarships

The class of 90 students was accepted to 64 colleges and universities. They secured $4.6 million in scholarships from 47 of those institutions.

"The Class of 2021 have demonstrated remarkable resilience and creativity through the last year," Counselor Carlyn Campbell-Jones said. "Our seniors are an exceptional group of people, growing as scholars, artists, and well-rounded and compassionate human beings in the face of an enormous and sustained traumatic experience. I could not be more proud of who they are as individuals and as a group."