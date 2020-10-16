TPS: 'Internal data may have been compromised' after September cyber attack

When the cyberattack first happened in the beginning of the school year, the district shut down the internet and emails.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Officials with the Toledo Public Schools district say internal data may have been compromised after the district suffered a cyberattack back in September.

"Upon learning of this information, TPS immediately notified our legal team and cybersecurity experts to investigate the full scope of this incident, including whether any TPS data was impacted," said Candice Harrison, the district's external communications manager. "We will follow all processes as required by law and support our staff, students and families in the event this breach has impacted them."

When the cyber attack first happened in the beginning of the school year, the district shut down the internet and emails, according to TPS Senior Director of Communications Patty Mazur.