TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with Toledo Public Schools are set to pass out another round of homework packets following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's decision to continue remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Packets are scheduled to distributed the week of May 4 for students to finish out the 2019-2020 school year.

Those learning packets are also posted online. You can find them on the TPS website's homepage here; just look at the scrolling pictures at the top to find your grade level. However, if it is easier for families to pick them up in person, they are able to do so using the district's drive-thru service beginning Tuesday, May 5.

For a list of dates and pickup locations, CLICK HERE.

NOTE: Only those students who have not received assignments from their teachers electronically should be completing the learning packet work. (If students have received their assignments from their teachers, they should complete that work through the use of technology and do not need to pick up a learning packet).

Additionally, leaders say that student materials may be downloaded and printed out. If families are unable to print the materials, students may write the answers in a notebook which will still be accepted for credit.

