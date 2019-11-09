TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in March, when thousands of Toledo Public Schools students got ready for state testing, the landscape facing the school district was far from optimistic.

TPS had already received two failing grades in the two years prior, and 800 students were absent during the 2018 Ohio state test.

When students don't show up to take their tests, they score zeros, which can drag the schools' grade down.

After the lousy turnout last year, the district is asking all 23,000 students to get ready for state testing.

“If we can get all those 800 students to show up for their test and do their absolute best, we can improve a letter grade on our overall grade card,” TPS Executive Transformation Leader of Curriculum Jim Gault said to WTOL in March.

TPS leaders even asked members of the community to post videos of support using the hashtags #TPSproud and #TPStestingweek.

Additionally, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department stepped up and sent students a supportive message.

"You know, a lot of people see us serving by just responding. Well, we also have another responsibility to the community and that's community service beyond just 911 response," Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd said.

The biggest problem, is that the second failing grade left the district in academic distress. This means that if TPS fails again, the state could take over the district.

However, if the results are positive, TPS would be off the hook.

TPS leaders said they have been improving their performance in the last four years by raising its graduation rate from 63% to 79%, and from 53% to 80% among African-American students.

"There are school districts across the country that would go crazy for those results. We've shown a lot of improvement. That being said, that's how we're held accountable, so you can't just turn a blind eye and walk away. So, you have to embrace what the assessments are. You have to encourage your kids," Gault said.

State report cards are due to come out on Thursday. Tune in to WTOL-11 at noon for live updates.

