Toledo Lucas County Public Library offers one-stop shop Education Page to help teachers, families and students

The goal of the Education Page is to assemble all of the resources offered by the library to help anyone involved in educating a student meet their needs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library knows schooling is different this year and whether you are teaching or learning, they're here to help.

Families and teachers can now check out the Education Page, a one-stop shop that gathers together all library resources relevant to education.

At the Education Page, Pre-K through 12th grade families, students and teachers can request a virtual class visit or book collection, sign up for student library cards that provide almost instant access to all offered online resources, watch recorded programs and story times, get free printable worksheets, activity pages and more.

No printer? The library helps with that, too, by offering printing for up to 10 free pages per day.