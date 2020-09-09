Toledo history teacher takes unique approach to daily virtual lessons

This teacher is not letting a pandemic or virtual school disrupt his creative way of bringing books to life in his lessons.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Waite High School history teacher Joe Boyle is putting the 'story' in history.

"I started looking, week by week, what do I need to accomplish, especially with an abbreviated school year. So, what do I need to accomplish every week, what are the topics going to be this week," Waite High School history teacher Joe Boyle said.

Over the summer, he came up with unique ways to bring the past back to life for this new school year.

For his lessons, he goes around northwest Ohio to teach his students.

Boyle questioned why teache in a classroom when you can go out to places around town and give history lessons on location.

"The classroom needs to be places like here. Like all over the city where you really can find every chapter of America's history and reflections of our system of government," he said.

Boyle even introduced us to a local Marine who represents an important part of history in our area, tying this hero's story with World War II.

"I'd be shocked if 2% of Toledoans know anything about a guy named Lou Diamond, who is an absolute legend in the Marine Corps," Boyle said.

He said once he shoots video on location, he will go home, edit it and add some other information before the final product is presented to his students.