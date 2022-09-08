'GROW' local: end-of-summer gardening programs offered

Toledo GROWS is offering free youth gardening programs at area parks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As summer wraps up, there's still time to get your children involved with gardening; to find lessons in planting, harvesting and biology, look no further than the Toledo GROWS summer park series.

The organization is offering a free program to get children excited about growing their own food as well as understanding how plants grow. Toledo GROWS is an outreach group from the Toledo Botanical Gardens.

Toledo GROWS' mission is to educate the community about the value of local nutritious foods at their active urban farm by demonstrating support for community gardens and promoting healthy eating. Their expert staff members provide hands-on learning experiences that allow participants to take ownership of their food source, nurture job skills and create revenue through sales of locally-grown food.

Two programs are offered this week, including one at Dale Stone Park on Wednesday and another at Inez Nash Park on Thursday. Both programs are offered from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. The youth program is intended to teach participants about plant biology, including the importance of pollination to crop rearing and the food supply, as well as instruct them on proper planting techniques.

The free 45 minute session is open to the public and does not require a reservation ahead of time. For more information visit their website here.

