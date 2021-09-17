Toledo charter school investigating claims of former employee using duct tape to restrain students

Winterfield Venture Academy says the employee in question no longer works at the school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo school is investigating allegations that a former employee restrained multiple students with duct tape.

Winterfield Venture Academy confirmed to WTOL 11 Friday that it is aware of the allegations. The school did not name the former employee or give a time period for when the incidents allegedly happened.

"As a school community we are upset to learn about these allegations involving an individual’s actions within one of our classes," school spokesman Colleen Cullison said in a statement.

"This person is no longer an employee. We are communicating with our families and will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials throughout their investigation. Due to student privacy laws, we are not able to comment any further."