UToledo looks back on 50 years of Title IX in virtual panel Thursday

As a part of UT's 'Dialogues on Diversity' series, organizers hope to celebrate past successes and examine the future of equity in education.

In 1972, Title IX was brought into federal law, prohibiting sex-based discrimination in educational settings. 50 years later, the University of Toledo is looking back on the landmark federal law-- and looking forward to its future.

As a part of its Dialogues on Diversity series, UT will host a virtual conversation regarding Title IX. It will be held on Webex, a video conference call similar to Zoom, on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

While the university said they are celebrating the successes of Title IX, the journey is far from over.

"Though Title IX has been around for 50 years, the education and conversation surrounding these critical issues must be continual and ever evolving, and Dialogue on Diversity is an important and safe space in which these conversations can happen," Vicky Kulicke said in a statement. Kulicke is the director of Title IX and compliance and Title IX coordinator at UT.

The event will feature several panelists from various positions in the university. They include:

• Bryan Blair, vice president for intercollegiate athletics and director of athletics;

• Vicky Kulicke, director of Title IX and compliance and Title IX coordinator;

• Lindsay Tuttle, manager of Title IX compliance, prevention and assessment;

• Centraya Forbes, graduate assistant in the Title IX Office; and

• Malaika Bell, director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The webinar is free and open to the public. To join the virtual event, click here.

This event comes as recent developments in the law have changed the landscape of Title IX. On June 23, 2022, the United States Department of Education added gender identity and sexual orientation to Title IX, meaning in addition to sex discrimination, schools and educators are also prohibited by federal law from discriminating against LGBTQ+ students.

The addition is controversial; on Tuesday, the Ohio Board of Education discussed a state-level proposal that would reject the new protections and require teachers to report students who ask to be called by a different name or use pronouns that reflect a gender other than the ones assigned to them at birth. Opponents say this would endanger LGBTQ+ youth by outing them against their will.

The Ohio Board of Education is expected to vote on this proposal next month. You can read more about it here.